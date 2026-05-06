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‘Is all my struggle going to be wasted?’ Ghana study explores how mothers feel about early births

By Puleng Segalo, Chief Albert Luthuli Research Chair, University of South Africa
Jacob Owusu Sarfo, Associate professor (Clinical Psychology and Health Promotion), University of Cape Coast
About 10% of births – that’s about 15 million babies – are born prematurely worldwide each year, making preterm births a major global health concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines preterm birth as delivery before 37 completed weeks of gestation.

Estimates suggest that the preterm figure is much higher in low-income countries. Preterm births are a danger…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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