As David Attenborough turns 100, four experts explore his legacy, from science to storytelling
By Chloe Brimicombe, Postdoctoral Researcher, Climate Science, University of Oxford
Ben Garrod, Professor of Evolutionary Biology and Science Engagement, University of East Anglia
Jean-Baptiste Gouyon, Head of Department, Science and Technology Studies, UCL
Saffron O'Neill, Professor of Geography, University of Exeter
Attenborough has influenced everything from conservation and documentary production to the communication of the biggest story of all – climate change.
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- Wednesday, May 6, 2026