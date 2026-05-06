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Sleep apnea compromises far more than a good night’s rest – 2 neuroscientists outline the risks and the need for better diagnosis

By Erika Yamazaki, PhD candidate in Neuroscience, Northwestern University
Ken A. Paller, Professor of Psychology and Director of the Cognitive Neuroscience Program, Northwestern University
Annual medical checkups typically cover the basics: diet, exercise and mental state. Surprisingly, many primary care providers fail to ask about one of the fundamental contributors to well-being: sleep.

We are two neuroscientists who study sleep and memory. We have both experienced this omission with our own doctors, even though we represent different ages and genders.…The Conversation


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