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Fire is transforming the US West’s public lands – research shows overlooked cost to recreation

By Kyle Manley, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Colorado Boulder
Colorado’s two largest fires on record, the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires, burned hundreds of thousands of acres across some of the state’s most visited landscapes in 2020.

The fires scorched trails, campgrounds and beloved ecosystems in and around Rocky Mountain National…The Conversation


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