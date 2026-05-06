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Human Rights Observatory

‘The farther away, the better’ is the problematic logic behind U.S. third-country deportations

By Guillermo Candiz, Assistant Professor, Human Plurality, Université de l'Ontario français
Tanya Basok, Professor, Sociology, University of Windsor
The U.S. strategy of deporting asylum seekers to Global South countries is abhorrent. Migration scholars, human rights organizations and allies must co-ordinate, organize and actively resist.The Conversation


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