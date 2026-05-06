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Human Rights Observatory

Civilians Starving in South Sudan’s Conflict Areas

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A villager who had volunteered to fetch gunny bags containing food rations from the site of an air drop takes a break at a village in Ayod county, South Sudan, February 6, 2020. © 2020 Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty Images The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report on South Sudan offers a damning indictment of the immense suffering to civilians caused by the country’s warring parties. The report, issued on April 28, warns that the situation is worse than anticipated, with 7.8 million people in desperate need of food aid. It notes that…


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