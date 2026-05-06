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School dinners are changing: the strong emotions and memories around these meals reflect their social, economic and cultural importance

By Heather Ellis, Vice-Chancellor's Fellow, School of Education, University of Sheffield
The UK government has launched its first review of school food standards in over a decade, alongside plans to extend free school meals to an additional 500,000 children in families receiving universal credit.

Much of the coverage has focused on specific menu changes, including the possible removal of sugary desserts such as steamed sponge. The focus on such changes might be reflective of how school…The Conversation


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