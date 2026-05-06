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The government’s plans to bolster Australia’s fuel stores are sensible – but 5 years too late

By Tina Soliman-Hunter, Professor of Energy and Natural Resources Law, Macquarie University
Greater public fuel reserves will be held in Australia and more fuel kept in private stocks. The government’s new fuel plans are sensible – just late.The Conversation


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