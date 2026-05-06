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How to build cities for wildlife, not just people – new research

By Helen A. L. Currie, Research Fellow and Centre Manager, Centre for Blue Governance, University of Portsmouth
Irene Gregory-Eaves, Professor of Biology, McGill University
Steven J Cooke, Canada Research Professor, Conservation Physiology, Carleton University
In central Seoul, South Korea, a motorway once covered a buried urban stream. Today, that same stretch has been uncovered – a process known as daylighting – and this river is home to plants, fish and insects. This flowing water cools the city in summer and attracts tens of thousands of people every day. What used to be concrete now boosts biodiversity, the local economy and community wellbeing.

Similar transformations are unfolding elsewhere.

In Christchurch, New Zealand, river habitats and wetlands were rebuilt after a major earthquake in 2011, guided in part by Māori…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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