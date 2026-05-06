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The Epstein Files: the AI podcast that sounds like journalism but isn’t

By Kathryn McDonald, Principal Academic in Audio Production, Bournemouth University
This first fully AI podcast produces a coherent-sounding narrative. But coherence is not the same as sense making, and pattern recognition is not interpretation.The Conversation


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