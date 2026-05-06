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What working-class boys need to succeed at school: respect and open conversations

By Jon Rainford, Lecturer in Education, The Open University
Alex Blower, Research Fellow, Arts University Bournemouth
Across the UK, working‑class boys are navigating an unprecedented convergence of pressures. There are entrenched gaps between working-class boys and their peers in their levels of attainment at every stage of education.

Often, however, the solutions for addressing this gap in attainment have roots in assumptions…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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