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Human Rights Observatory

US Seeks to Lift Sanctions on Eritrea

By Human Rights Watch
Reports emerged in April that the US government was considering resetting diplomatic ties with Eritrea. Doing so could include lifting sanctions the United States imposed on the country’s ruling party and military in 2021 for committing serious abuses during the armed conflict in neighboring Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Easing sanctions now—in the absence of accountability for grave violations both in Eritrea and in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, and clear human rights benchmarks—would signal tolerance for unchecked abuses in the future. Eritrea, which sits along the Red Sea corridor,…


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