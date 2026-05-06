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The invisible migration: How urban refugees are powering Uganda’s economy

By Peace News
As Paul Kithima and the entrepreneurs in Makindye demonstrate, when refugees are given the tools to succeed, they don’t just survive, they build the future of the country that welcomed them.


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