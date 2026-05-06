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Can’t get your HRT patches? What to do and what to avoid

By Ada Cheung, Professorial Fellow in Endocrinology, The University of Melbourne
Don’t cut your patches in half, as this stops them working. There’s no need to ration your supplies – here are other options to ease your menopause symptoms.The Conversation


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