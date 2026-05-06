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Albanese announces $10.7 billion fuel security package, including government-owned reserve

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
To be financed off-budget and implemented fully by 2030, the plan includes $3.2 billion for a government-owned storage facility. But details are scarce.The Conversation


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