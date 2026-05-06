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Need to see a psychologist? How to find one that’s right for you

By Trevor Mazzucchelli, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology, Curtin University
Finding the right psychologist isn’t just about who’s available. Here’s what to ask, what to look for, and how to make sure the approach fits your needs.The Conversation


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