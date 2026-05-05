‘What do you want to be?’ The spark that helps Indigenous people go to uni
By Melissa Fong-Emmerson, Lecturer in Marketing, Edith Cowan University
Braden Hill, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Students Equity and Indigenous), Edith Cowan University
Claire Lambert, Associate Dean, Teaching and Learning, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
Across Australia, universities and governments say increasing the numbers of Indigenous graduates is one of the main priorities in tertiary education.
First Nations people are still considerably underrepresented in our universities. They make up 1.9% of domestic higher education students, compared with…
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- Tuesday, May 5, 2026