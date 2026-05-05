Can Australia green its heavy industry? It’s hard – but necessary
By Changlong Wang, ARC ECR Industry Fellow in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Monash University
Rahman Daiyan, Associate Professor and Scientia Fellow in Minerals and Energy Resources Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Australia is rich in minerals, metals, sun and wind. Iron ore, copper and critical minerals are all mined here and largely exported overseas to be turned into products such as steel, fertiliser, fuel and infrastructure. Mining and heavy industries create jobs and wealth. But their emissions are some of the hardest to cut.
This is changing. Steel can now be made without coal. Hydrogen can be made using water and renewable power rather than from gas.
The Australian government wants to create…
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- Tuesday, May 5, 2026