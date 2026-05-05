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Nepal becomes South Asia's priciest place to fill a tank as US war on Iran rattles the pump

By Ramesh Kadariya
Rising fuel prices linked to the ongoing war in West Asia are already affecting consumers in Nepal and expected to drive up costs of food, transport, and household essentials soon.


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