In the age of AI, human creative output is becoming a luxury
By Nathan Murray, Assistant Professor, Department of English and History, Algoma University
Elisa Tersigni, Senior Research Associate, University of Toronto
Imagine two identical spoons. One is hand-wrought from silver by a skilled metalworker. The other, a base-metal facsimile, was mass-produced by a machine. Which would you value more? Most of us would say the handmade spoon.
In 1899, more than a century ago, American economist and sociologist Thorstein Veblen used this very example to explain how we assign value, or his theory of conspicuous consumption, in which he contended that bourgeois consumption was driven…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 5, 2026