‘No fear of roaring lions’: Iran has a long history of standing firm against outside aggressors
By Amin Saikal, Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, Australian National University; The University of Western Australia; Victoria University
Amitav Acharya, Distinguished Professor of International Relations, American University
At every difficult moment in their long history, the Persian people have fought to preserve what is theirs. The Trump administration may have underestimated this.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 5, 2026