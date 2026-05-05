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Should I test for flu at home if I have the sniffles?

By Thea van de Mortel, Professor Emerita, Nursing, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
Is it the flu, COVID or something else? That old rapid antigen test sitting in your cupboard may tell you. But this is what you need to know.The Conversation


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