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The artist population of Greater Sydney is shrinking – and becoming less culturally diverse

By Ianto Ware, Honorary Associate, Department of Gender and Cultural Studies, University of Sydney
Between 2011 and 2021, the number of professional artists, writers, musicians and performers living in Greater Sydney shrank by 17% – even as overall employment increased by 20%.

This didn’t happen anywhere else in Australia. On the contrary, most of the other capital cities had growth of artists above the rate of employment.

Among Sydney’s policy makers and art sector, there’s an entrenched belief the decline is specific to the inner city, with increasingly diverse artistic communities migrating out to the western suburbs.

But the data consistently shows the…The Conversation


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