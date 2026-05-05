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After a year of Reform UK in local government, the cracks are starting to show

By Vladimir Bortun, Lecturer in Politics, University of Oxford
Reform UK is expected to expand its foothold in local government in England this week. More than 5,000 seats across 136 councils are being contested, making this one of the largest electoral tests in recent years. It builds on Reform’s breakthrough in 2025, when the party took control of ten local authorities – its first real experience of power.

For scholars of populism, this moment could be revealing. Years of research have focused heavily on the rhetoric of populism, its voter base, and the interaction…The Conversation


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