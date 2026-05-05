To lead in global innovation, Canada must prioritize basic science
By Shay M. Freger, PhD Candidate and Clinical Researcher, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, McMaster University
Mathew Leonardi, Associate Professor, Gynaecological Surgeon and Sonologist, McMaster University; Adelaide University
Canada must decide what kind of country it wants to be: One that generates new scientific knowledge, or one that waits for other nations’ discoveries.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 5, 2026