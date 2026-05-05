Exercise benefits every area of your body – and these hormones are the reason why
By Beatriz Carpallo Porcar, Fisioterapeuta. Personal docente e investigador en el grado de Fisioterapia en la Universidad San Jorge. Miembro del grupo de investigación iPhysio., Universidad San Jorge
Andrés Ráfales Perucha, Fisioterapeuta y Personal Docente e Investigador de la Universidad San Jorge. Miembro del grupo de investigación UNLOC., Universidad San Jorge
Daniel Sanjuán Sánchez, Fisioterapeuta y personal docente investigador en la Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud en Universidad San Jorge, profesor asociado en la Facultad de Enfermería y Fisioterapia en la Universitat de Lleida. Miembro del grupo de investigación iPhysio, Universidad San Jorge
José Lesmes Poveda López, Profesor de Fisioterapia, Universidad San Jorge
Paula Cordova Alegre, Personal docente - investigador en los grados de fisioterapia y enfermería de la Universidad San Jorge, Universidad San Jorge
It is tempting to understand muscle’s role in the body as a simple mechanical motor. But the truth is much more complex: our muscles function as an endocrine organ that can influence virtually every system in our bodies.
When a muscle contracts, hundreds of molecules known as myokines – substances essential for the body to function properly – are released. Their discovery transformed modern physiology, giving rise to the idea that “exercise…
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- Tuesday, May 5, 2026