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Diaspora distress: When geopolitical conflict follows immigrant workers into the office

By Amir Bahman Radnejad, Chair and Associate Professor of Innovation and Marketing, Mount Royal University
Brenda Nguyen, Associate Professor, University of Lethbridge
Rostam does not sleep through the night anymore. At 2 a.m., when his phone buzzes, he’s awake before the sound finishes. It might be his parents calling from Tehran, on a connection that is unreliable, sporadic and sometimes cut off mid-sentence. He has learned not to miss those calls, because the next one may not come for days.

Rostam is a pseudonym for a participant in our ongoing research study on diaspora workers, but his experience is one that many workers across Canada will recognize.

Rostam checks the news constantly, piecing together what is happening. Since


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