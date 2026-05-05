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Human Rights Observatory

Georgia’s New Database Raises Serious Rights Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Parliament plenary session in Tbilisi, Georgia, December 17, 2025. © 2025 Parliament of Georgia Georgia’s new centralized health database law took effect on May 1, creating serious risks of privacy violations and discrimination, and potentially deterring people from seeking health care and mental health services.Parliament adopted the legislative package on December 9, 2025, mandating the establishment of a unified database covering people with mental health conditions and those diagnosed with alcohol or drug dependence.Framed as a tool to streamline licensing…


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