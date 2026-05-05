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Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan Convicts Karakalpak Lawyer – Again

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dauletmurat Tazhimuratov in the defendants' cage on the last day of his trial on charges related to the July 2022 protests in Nukus, the main city in Karakalpakstan, at a court in Bukhara, Uzbekistan on January 31, 2023.  © 2023 Eurasianet When an Uzbekistan court on May 1 found the Karakalpak lawyer and blogger Dauletmurat Tazhimuratov guilty of committing “actions disrupting the work of a penal institution,” sentencing him to five years in prison, he reportedly had a wry grin on his face. However unjust, Tazhimuratov surely expected such an outcome. Tazhimuratov…


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