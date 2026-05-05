Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Courts Consider Access to Mifepristone via Telehealth

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mifepristone at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Ames, lowa, US, July 18, 2024. © 2024 Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo The US Supreme Court paused on Monday an order by the country’s Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that had inflicted a serious blow to abortion access nationwide. While the immediate danger was temporarily halted, the episode underscores a looming threat to abortion access posed by ongoing litigation in the United States. On May 1, the Fifth Circuit Court ruled that abortion providers could not remotely prescribe mifepristone and mail it to patients…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thinking of joining a co-working space? Here are four ways to make the most of it
~ TikTok’s ‘nonnamaxxing’ trend explained: here’s how living like an Italian grandma can benefit health and wellbeing
~ Where Iranians are going under fire – a real-time picture of displacement
~ Hantavirus, COVID, norovirus, legionnaires’: why are cruise ships so prone to disease outbreaks?
~ The ocean system that shapes Europe’s climate
~ View from The Hill: Would Pauline Hanson really risk a tilt at the lower house?
~ With no easy options, RBA raises interest rates for the third time to quell inflation
~ The Victorian budget is cleverly structured for an election. But is it too late to make a difference?
~ Fashion is Art: 10 stars who met the brief at the Met Gala
~ Books and brain development: why reading is much more than a pastime for children and teens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter