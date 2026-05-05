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Human Rights Observatory

In rural Appalachia, abortion pill offers reproductive choice and privacy − but police may see a crime

By Gretchen E. Ely, Professor of Social Welfare, Stony Brook University (The State University of New York)
A Kentucky woman was arrested for ordering abortion meds online. Her case shows how bad policy can trap people just trying to cope with an unintended pregnancy.The Conversation


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