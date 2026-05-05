Galaxies of life are collecting dust in museums – digitizing microscope slides can uncover billions of fossils for natural history
By Ingrid C. Romero, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Natural History, Smithsonian Institution
Scott L. Wing, Research Geologist and Curator of Paleobotany, Smithsonian Institution
Pollen, algae, insects, radiolarians – each unique microfossil holds clues to how Earth has changed over millions of years. Combining AI with digital scanners helps researchers piece it all together.
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- Tuesday, May 5, 2026