What Ghana’s foreign-built landmarks tell us about its global relationships
By Irene Appeaning Addo, Associate Professor of African Architecture, University of Ghana
Lloyd G. Adu Amoah, Scholar of Political Science, University of Ghana
Mjiba Frehiwot, Research Fellow-African Studies, University of Ghana
The call to prayer echoes across the neighbourhood as people congregate under the sweeping domes and tall minarets of Ghana’s National Mosque in Accra. For many, it is a place of faith, community and national pride. Yet, few pause to consider that this landmark – now firmly part of Accra’s skyline – was funded and built by Turkey.
This detail points to a bigger story. Some of Ghana’s most important public buildings are shaped by global relationships as much as local needs. And those relationships are not just economic;…
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- Tuesday, May 5, 2026