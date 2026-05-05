Massive marine heatwave caused Caribbean coral reefs to collapse much faster than predicted – new research
By Chris Perry, Professor in Tropical Coastal Geoscience, University of Exeter
Lorenzo Alvarez-Filip, Professor of Marine Ecology, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
For decades, coral reefs throughout the Caribbean have been suffering from disease, pollution, overfishing and rising sea temperatures, yet most have continued to grow – until now.
In 2023 and 2024, surface temperatures climbed to record highs in the world’s oceans, and a marine heatwave of unprecedented length and intensity spread across the tropics. Satellites from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration detected heat stress that could cause corals to bleach across more than 80% of the
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- Tuesday, May 5, 2026