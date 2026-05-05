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Human Rights Observatory

Missed Opportunity on Tanzania Election Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan delivers remarks following the presentation of findings from a Commission of Inquiry organized by the Tanzanian government following unrest around the country's election, at the State House in Dar es Salaam on April 23, 2026. © 2026 Ericky Boniphace/AFP via Getty Images The commission established to investigate violence during and after Tanzania’s October 2025 general elections submitted its findings to President Samia Suluhu Hassan on April 23, but it missed an opportunity to establish the full truth and lay the foundation…


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