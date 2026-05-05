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From Schuman's post-war declaration to the EU today, the Historical Archives unpack how Europe came together

By Dieter Schlenker, Director of the Historical Archives of the European Union and Co-director of the Alcide De Gasperi Research Centre on the History of European Integration, European University Institute
The construction of Europe after WWII sought to promote political and economic cooperation among European nations. The Historical Archives of the European Union in Florence are a testimony to this.The Conversation


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