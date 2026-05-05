Shutting Iran’s oil wells may be straightforward – but the consequences are not
By Nima Shokri, Executive Co-Director, Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), United Nations University; Technical University of Hamburg
Martin J. Blunt, Chair in Flow in Porous Media, Imperial College London
The Strait of Hormuz – the narrow waterway through which between 20% and 25% of the world’s seaborne oil normally passes – has been effectively closed for just over two months.
As tensions have escalated, Iran has restricted passage through the Strait, while the US has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian shipping, sharply limiting Tehran’s ability to export crude. On May 3, the US president Donald Trump announced…
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- Tuesday, May 5, 2026