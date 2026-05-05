Welsh broadcasters target voters with digital election coverage
By Keighley Perkins, Research Associate School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University; Swansea University
Maxwell Modell, Research Associate School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Stephen Cushion, Professor, Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Voters in Wales will soon go to the polls to elect members of an expanded Senedd (Welsh parliament) under a new proportional voting system. As the campaign has developed, public service broadcasters have sought not only to report events but to educate, inform and engage audiences with an unfamiliar electoral process.
Our analysis suggests they are increasingly doing so through digital platforms. We analysed all election…
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- Tuesday, May 5, 2026