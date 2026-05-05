Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Welsh broadcasters target voters with digital election coverage

By Keighley Perkins, Research Associate School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University; Swansea University
Maxwell Modell, Research Associate School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Stephen Cushion, Professor, Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Voters in Wales will soon go to the polls to elect members of an expanded Senedd (Welsh parliament) under a new proportional voting system. As the campaign has developed, public service broadcasters have sought not only to report events but to educate, inform and engage audiences with an unfamiliar electoral process.

Our analysis suggests they are increasingly doing so through digital platforms. We analysed all electionThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thinking of joining a co-working space? Here are four ways to make the most of it
~ TikTok’s ‘nonnamaxxing’ trend explained: here’s how living like an Italian grandma can benefit health and wellbeing
~ Where Iranians are going under fire – a real-time picture of displacement
~ Hantavirus, COVID, norovirus, legionnaires’: why are cruise ships so prone to disease outbreaks?
~ The ocean system that shapes Europe’s climate
~ View from The Hill: Would Pauline Hanson really risk a tilt at the lower house?
~ With no easy options, RBA raises interest rates for the third time to quell inflation
~ The Victorian budget is cleverly structured for an election. But is it too late to make a difference?
~ Fashion is Art: 10 stars who met the brief at the Met Gala
~ Books and brain development: why reading is much more than a pastime for children and teens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter