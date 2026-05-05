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Thinking of joining a co-working space? Here are four ways to make the most of it

By Zihan Wang, Research Fellow in Geography and Innovation, University of Sussex
Co-working spaces have become a familiar part of the working landscape. A convenient alternative to working from home or an employer’s office, they have become the favoured option of millions of the world’s freelancers, entrepreneurs and remote workers.

In the UK, there are over 4,000 co-working venues to choose from. Prices vary, depending on location and facilities, but with a dedicated desk costing around £200 per month,…The Conversation


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