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Where Iranians are going under fire – a real-time picture of displacement

By Francisco Rowe, Professor of Population Data Science, University of Liverpool
Carmen Cabrera, Lecturer in Geographic Data Science, University of Liverpool
Elisabetta Pietrostefani, Lecturer in Geographic Data Science, School of Environmental Sciences Faculty of Science and Engineering, University of Liverpool
Since US and Israeli strikes began on the last day of February, millions of Iranians have been living under attack, an internet blackout and tight restrictions on journalists and humanitarian agencies.

But many people are on the move, trying to get away from dangerous places or to be reunited with family at a time of conflict. In an information blackout, with internet access almost completely shut down across Iran, it’s hard to build a detailed picture of this population movement. But in the absence…The Conversation


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