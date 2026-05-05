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The ocean system that shapes Europe’s climate

By Audrey Morley, Lecturer in Physical Geography, University of Galway
For generations, the mild and temperate climate of north-western Europe has been credited to one legendary force: the Gulf Stream. This idea is so deeply entrenched in our cultural identity that in James Joyce’s Ulysses, the protagonist Stephen Dedalus refuses to take a bath, arguing that “all Ireland is washed by the Gulf Stream”.

However, the Gulf Stream is just one part of a much more complex system called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation or AMOC.

To explain this better,…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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