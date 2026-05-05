Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Victorian budget is cleverly structured for an election. But is it too late to make a difference?

By David Hayward, Emeritus Professor of Public Policy, RMIT University
With new spending and an operating surplus, the Victorian treasurer has delivered the goods. But the state’s huge net debt still looms large.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Would Pauline Hanson really risk a tilt at the lower house?
~ With no easy options, RBA raises interest rates for the third time to quell inflation
~ Fashion is Art: 10 stars who met the brief at the Met Gala
~ Books and brain development: why reading is much more than a pastime for children and teens
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Alan Kohler says Labor’s tax changes won’t lower house prices
~ Is Australian democracy eroding?
~ Sweden: Parties Should State Position on Israel, Palestine
~ Ethiopian TikTok grieves a popular creator. Are TikTok and Meta complicit in her death?
~ “Learning is a good starting point in the fight for racial justice”: Lessons from Cindy Hawkins Rada, Amnesty researcher and advisor
~ The Venice Biennale jury has resigned, proving art institutions cannot remain separate from politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter