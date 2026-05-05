Books and brain development: why reading is much more than a pastime for children and teens
By Lucía B Palmero Jara, Profesora Ayudante Doctora de Psicología Básica, Universitat de València
Eva Mª Rosa Martínez, Profesora Titular del Departamento de Psicología Básica de la Universitat de València, Universitat de València
Javier Roca, Catedrático de Universidad en el área de Psicología Evolutiva y de la Educación, Universitat de València
Marina Pi-Ruano, Profesora ayudante doctor en Depto. Psicología Evolutiva y de la Educación, Universitat de València
Pilar Tejero Gimeno, Profesora de Percepción y Atención, y de Psicología de la Memoria, Universitat de València
While some of us enjoy curling up with a good book, others prefer watching a series or playing videogames. But from the perspective of neuroscience, reading is much more than just entertainment.
This is especially true for children and teenagers. In the young brain, reading stimulates specific cognitive processes that can make a major difference in adult life.
Reading is important during adolescence because it is a stage where the brain is still developing. Throughout this…
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- Tuesday, May 5, 2026