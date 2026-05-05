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Hollow-Earth myths and Nazi UFOs on TikTok are bringing white supremacism into the mainstream

By Marten Risius, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Christopher David, Research Associate in Online Extremism, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences
Eighty-one years after Adolf Hitler died by his own hand in a Berlin bunker, a viral video on TikTok shows an AI-generated vision of the Nazi dictator standing in Antarctica, shoulders broad and face smiling, sipping a White Monster Energy drink while Men at Work’s iconic song Down Under plays.

It’s an absurd image, but one that makes sense in the context of the “Agartha” trend on TikTok, which is quietly bringing white supremacist narratives into the mainstream to be seen by millions of users.

The modern…The Conversation


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