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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Is Australian democracy eroding?

By Gabrielle Appleby, Professor of Law, UNSW Law School, UNSW Sydney
Democratic backsliding is raising alarm around the world – and there is some evidence of it happening in Australia, too.The Conversation


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