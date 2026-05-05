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Human Rights Observatory

Sweden: Parties Should State Position on Israel, Palestine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A member of the UN checks on the destruction at a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) that was previously hit by Israeli bombardment, in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 15, 2024.  © 2024 Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via AP (Stockholm) – Sweden’s political parties should clarify their positions in advance of the September 2026 general election on how they intend to implement international court rulings on Israel and Palestine, seven civil society organizations said in a questionnaire sent to political groups.…


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