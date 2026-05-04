‘Demand the impossible’: how lived experience leaders make systems and policy better
By Morgan Cataldo, Visiting Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Kelsey Dole, Visiting Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Perrie Ballantyne, Visiting Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Robyn Martin, Associate Dean, Social Work and Human Services, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Suzi Hayes, Associate Lecturer, Social Work and Human Services, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Lived experience leadership isn’t about earning a seat at someone else’s table. It’s about questioning who built the table in the first place.
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- Monday, May 4, 2026