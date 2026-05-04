Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s frighteningly unequal funding system favours private schools, argues Jane Caro. How can we fix it?

By Elisa Di Gregorio, Lecturer, School of Education, Adelaide University
Australia’s schooling system is among the most highly segregated in the OECD. Public schools educate the majority of disadvantaged students, while there is concentrated advantage in private schools.

This situation can be attributed, in large part, to our school funding arrangements. Recent research from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s United Nations abstention on slavery recognition wasn’t neutral — it was a choice
~ The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the load mothers carry — a burden that’s still being ignored today
~ Wars destroy lives and the climate. Why aren’t we counting military emissions?
~ LIVE: 2026 World Press Freedom Day
~ Canada: Xenophobic, racist tropes drive online hate against racialized women and LGBTQI+ people
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: Why do less than 12 percent of Africans have AI access?
~ Police equipment can be tracked via Bluetooth. What about your phone, watch and headphones?
~ Lake mud reveals 7,000 years of Kangaroo Island’s complex fire history
~ Oil refineries are catching fire in war or by accident. How does this worsen the energy crunch?
~ The Venice Biennale jury has resigned, proving art institutions cannot remain separate from politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter