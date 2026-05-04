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‘Decision fatigue’ could be hurting your health. A nutritionist explains

By Emma Beckett, Senior Lecturer, Nutrition and Food Science, Australian Catholic University
You’re standing in a supermarket aisle, weighing up whether to buy a microwave meal or a bunch of fresh carrots.

We all know making healthy eating choices can be tough. That’s especially true if you are hungry, or have a hungry household to feed.

There are so many reasons for this, and many are outside our control. But one you might not be aware of is a psychological concept known as “decision fatigue”.

So what exactly is…The Conversation


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