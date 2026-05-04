Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hostage‑taking by rogue states is on the rise. New research provides fresh ways to tackle it

By Kylie Moore-Gilbert, Research Fellow, Security Studies, Macquarie University
This needs to be viewed as a global problem, not a series of separate incidents to be managed in isolation by governments.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s United Nations abstention on slavery recognition wasn’t neutral — it was a choice
~ The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the load mothers carry — a burden that’s still being ignored today
~ Wars destroy lives and the climate. Why aren’t we counting military emissions?
~ LIVE: 2026 World Press Freedom Day
~ Canada: Xenophobic, racist tropes drive online hate against racialized women and LGBTQI+ people
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: Why do less than 12 percent of Africans have AI access?
~ Police equipment can be tracked via Bluetooth. What about your phone, watch and headphones?
~ Lake mud reveals 7,000 years of Kangaroo Island’s complex fire history
~ Oil refineries are catching fire in war or by accident. How does this worsen the energy crunch?
~ The Venice Biennale jury has resigned, proving art institutions cannot remain separate from politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter